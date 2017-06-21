Nothing More Announce North American Tour

The Stories We Tell Ourselves Tour is scheduled to kick off on September 12th in Memphis, TN at the New Daisy Theater and will run until November 11th where is concludes with a show in New Orleans, LA at the House of Blues.

Nothing More have also announced appearances at several music festivals this fall including the Revolution Rock Fest, Riot Fest Chicago, Sonic Boom, Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

The band is launching the tour in support of their forthcoming album "The Stories We Tell Ourselves". See all of the dates below:

The Stories We Tell Ourselves Tour:

Tue 9/12 Memphis, TN New Daisy Theater

Wed 9/13 Springfield, MO Regency Ballroom

Sat 9/16 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection

Sun 9/17 Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theatre

Tue 9/19 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

Thu 9/21 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage

Fri 9/22 Charlotte, NC The Underground

Sat 9/23 Knoxville, TN The International

Sun 9/24 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

Tue 9/26 Tampa, FL State Theater

Wed 9/27 Jacksonville, FL Mavericks

Fri 9/29 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

Mon 10/2 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

Wed 10/4 Kansas City, MO The Truman

Thu 10/19 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

Fri 10/20 Las Vegas, NV Vinyl

Wed 10/25 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren

Fri 10/27 Denver, CO The Summit

Sat 10/28 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

Sun 10/29 Grand Junction, CO Mesa Theater

Tue 10/31 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

Wed 11/1 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

Fri 11/3 Calgary, AB Marquee

Sat 11/4 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

Sun 11/5 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

Mon 11/6 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Wed 11/8 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

Thu 11/9 Dallas, TX House of Blues

Fri 11/10 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre

Sat 11/11 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

Nothing More Festival Dates:

Sat 9/9 Mashantucket, CT Revolution Rock Fest

Fri 9/15-Sun 9-17 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

Sat 9/30 Madison, WI Sonic Boom

Sun 10/1 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life

Sat 10/21 Sacramento, CA Aftershock