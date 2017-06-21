Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Nothing More Announce North American Tour
06-21-2017
.
Nothing More

Nothing More have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a new North American tour that will feature support from As Lions, My Ticket Home, Hell or Highwater.

The Stories We Tell Ourselves Tour is scheduled to kick off on September 12th in Memphis, TN at the New Daisy Theater and will run until November 11th where is concludes with a show in New Orleans, LA at the House of Blues.

Nothing More have also announced appearances at several music festivals this fall including the Revolution Rock Fest, Riot Fest Chicago, Sonic Boom, Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

The band is launching the tour in support of their forthcoming album "The Stories We Tell Ourselves". See all of the dates below:

The Stories We Tell Ourselves Tour:
Tue 9/12 Memphis, TN New Daisy Theater
Wed 9/13 Springfield, MO Regency Ballroom
Sat 9/16 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection
Sun 9/17 Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theatre
Tue 9/19 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
Thu 9/21 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage
Fri 9/22 Charlotte, NC The Underground
Sat 9/23 Knoxville, TN The International
Sun 9/24 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
Tue 9/26 Tampa, FL State Theater
Wed 9/27 Jacksonville, FL Mavericks
Fri 9/29 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall
Mon 10/2 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom
Wed 10/4 Kansas City, MO The Truman
Thu 10/19 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
Fri 10/20 Las Vegas, NV Vinyl
Wed 10/25 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren
Fri 10/27 Denver, CO The Summit
Sat 10/28 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep
Sun 10/29 Grand Junction, CO Mesa Theater
Tue 10/31 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
Wed 11/1 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
Fri 11/3 Calgary, AB Marquee
Sat 11/4 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
Sun 11/5 Boise, ID Knitting Factory
Mon 11/6 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
Wed 11/8 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom
Thu 11/9 Dallas, TX House of Blues
Fri 11/10 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre
Sat 11/11 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

Nothing More Festival Dates:
Sat 9/9 Mashantucket, CT Revolution Rock Fest
Fri 9/15-Sun 9-17 Chicago, IL Riot Fest
Sat 9/30 Madison, WI Sonic Boom
Sun 10/1 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life
Sat 10/21 Sacramento, CA Aftershock

More Nothing More News

Nothing More Music
