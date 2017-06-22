Evanescence's Amy Lee Explains The 'Synthesis' Project

Lee and the band were interviewed recently by Kaaos TV and she explained the special project in more depth: "It's mostly music from our catalog, all three albums - different songs from our history of doing stuff plus two totally new ones, recorded completely anew in a new way that is very much about symphony orchestra.

"We just recorded the orchestra, and it sounds so beautiful. It's very much taking it to the next level musically. But it's that and all programming. They're both big elements that have always been a part of our sound, and actually a lot of the origins of Evanescence, in many ways, when we were first making music, it was… we were more of a studio band than a live, playing-rock-shows band. It was just me and a guy making music in our parents' houses and making drum beats.

"We had this idea [about recording with] an orchestra, but, obviously, we couldn't afford it at the time. So [we were] just writing music. But we wouldn't have had the ability to do what we're doing now as kids, so it's really fulfilling a big dream that is very much from the core of the idea of this band. So we'll be in the studio recording some cool, very interesting, different guitar synthesizer and different instruments and vocals after we get off this tour. I'm very excited about it."

She also explained where the idea came from "During the recording process, our sound has a lot of layers - it's got the programming, it's got the big, distorted guitars, it's got the big rock drums, it's got the strings, it's got lots of background vocals; just a whole lot of layers. And as we record, there's always a point where there's so much stuff that you can't quite hear all the nuances of what's going on. I always wish that I had different versions… I remember saying when we did the last album, 'I wish I had a version for myself that was just programming, vocals and the strings,' 'cause it sounds so amazing like that. And you actually can't hear all the cool, crazy David Campbell string arrangements and stuff once we put everything else on it. But then, of course, you love all the other stuff too.

"So I actually had an idea before… I've had several ideas about, 'What if we put everything out, next time, in pieces?' So you can, like, create your own style - like, if you wanna just have the different stems or whatever. That's too complicated; nobody's gonna spend that kind of time. Not everybody's like me. But, anyway, that idea turned into, 'Why don't we take the opportunity to go back and not only revisit but upgrade a lot of these things and just have fun with it?' Not every song works that way, and we're not just picking out the singles or the hits. There are different songs that we have that really lend themselves for that epicness and that vibe."