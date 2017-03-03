Red Hot Chili Peppers Postpone Several Shows Due To Illness

The band has also announced the rescheduled dates for the concerts that were originally set to take place this week in San Diego, Denver and Glendale, AZ.

They are currently scheduled to resume the tour for their upcoming hometown three night stand at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on March 7th, 8th and 10th.

The rescheduled San Diego show will now be taking place on March 21st, the Denver concert is now set for October 16th and the Glendale tour stop will now happen on October 18th.

The band had this to say in a statement, "We are so sorry that we cannot come to Denver, Glendale and San Diego as planned. Anthony has been fighting off the bronchitis all week and still needs a few more days to recover. We are sorry for any inconvenience to our fans and look forward to seeing you."