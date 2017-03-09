Riverside Announce Towards The Blue Horizon Comeback Tour

The band played two sold-out shows in Warsaw on February 25th and 26th where they paid tribute to their late guitarist Piotr Grudzinski, who died on February 21st of last year.

They shared this reaction to the shows, "Two amazing, cathartic, unforgettable, one-of-a-kind evenings with a one-of-a-kind audience. Now we know. We are definitely moving on. And our tour in April and May will also be cathartic and unforgettable - The opening of the new chapter."

The beginning of that new chapter will be called the Towards The Blue Horizon Tour and is scheduled to kick off on April 20th in Olsztyn, Poland and will include shows across Poland, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, France, the UK, and the Netherlands before wrapping up on May 30th in Krakow.

Towards The Blue Horizon Tour Dates:

20.04. Olsztyn (Poland) - Nowy Andegrant

21.04. Gdansk (Poland) - Stary Manez

22.04. Poznan (Poland) - B17

23.04. Wroclaw (Poland) - A2

26.04. Walbrzych (Poland) - Stara Kopalnia

27.04. Katowice (Poland) - Mega Club

28.04. Bielsko Biala (Poland) - Rude Boy

29.04. Bydgoszcz (Poland) - MCK

05.05. Berlin (Germany) - Columbia Theater

06.05. Worpswede (Germany) - Music Hall

07.05. Hamburg (Germany) - Markthalle

09.05. Aschaffenburg (Germany) - Colos-Saal

10.05. Pratteln (Switzerland) - Z7

12.05. Lyon (France) - MJC Ã" Totem

13.05. Barcelona (Spain) - Salamandra 1

14.05. Madrid (Spain) - Teatro Barcelo

16.05. Bordeaux (France) - Krakatoa

17.05. Paris (France) - Divan du Monde

19.05. Edinburgh (UK) - Liquid Room

20.05. Bristol (UK) - Marble Factory

21.05. Leamington Spa (UK) - Assembly

22.05. London (UK) - Islington Assembly Hall

24.05. Maastricht, (The Netherlands) - Muziekgieterij

25.05. Zoetermeer (The Netherlands) - De Boerderij

26.05. Zwolle (The Netherlands) - Hedon

27.05. Uden (The Netherlands) - De Pul

28.05. Cologne (Germany) - Die Kantine

30.05. Krakow (Poland) - Laznia