Bush Release 'Mad Love' Music Video

The tune surfaced last month ahead of the March 10 release of the band's seventh record, which was written, recorded and produced by frontman Gavin Rossdale.

"I wanted to write a record about what it's like coming out of a cannon before you take off through these watershed times," Rossdale tells Billboard. "I think it really is important to have the element of hope and repair and sunshine because it's such a divided world now. It's so divided and crazy and unstable and vulnerable.

"It's fallen at my feet as a lyricist to consider the position that we're in -- and unfortunately chaos makes for really fertile ground to write from." Watch the video here.