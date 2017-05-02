Queensryche Making Progress On Music For Next Album

"Right now, we have around fifteen songs," he said. "Not all of them are completed. There are many that are. There are many that have all the arrangements. I went to Seattle and stayed there for a week to ten days, and we just worked on arrangements. Like, 'Okay, here's a good intro, here's a verse, here's a bridge, here's a chorus.' 'Cause once you have that established, there's pretty much your song."

The Seattle rockers were originally aiming to hit the studio earlier this year, but La Torre explains that schedule has been revised. "Right now the tentative recording timeline is to get into the studio September," he says. "It was supposed to be March. But we did a hundred shows last year, and when you only have four days off at home, you're not locking yourself in your studio to work. And you can't force creativity - good stuff." Read more here.