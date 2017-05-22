Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Continue Supergroup

Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler was at the center of a supergroup jam of his former band's music at the recent Ride For Ronnie benefit for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout charity. Adler was joined by Budderside's Patrick Stone, Lita Ford, Whitesnake's Michael Devin Foreigner's Jeff Pilson, Hurricane's Robert Sarzo and Quiet Riot's Alex Grossi for the special event. The drummer told Loudwire that hopes the supergroup will continue. We asked about his future plans, he responded, "[I'll] probably take most of this band that I'm playing with here tonight and mostly just do some shows. I just love to play and they're great guys and a lot of fun."