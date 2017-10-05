|
Rolling Stones Release Live 'Wild Horses' Video
.
(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of their 1971 classic, "Wild Horses", from their newly-released package "Sticky Fingers: Live At The Fonda Theatre 2015." The second single from "Stick Fingers" reached No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 while the project topped the Billboard 200 for four weeks on its way to US sales of more than 3 million copies. "Sticky Fingers: Live At The Fonda Theatre 2015" features the group performing their legendary album in its entirety - for the first and only time - at the famed Los Angeles venue in 2015. The rare 1,200 capacity theater event was a warm-up show just days before the Stones launched their Zip Code tour of North America, and the release of an expanded reissue of the classic 1971 set. "Sticky Fingers: Live At The Fonda Theatre 2015" is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD+CD, DVD+3LP and digital formats. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
