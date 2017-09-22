|
Stone Temple Pilots Stream Unreleased Song 'Only Dying'
.
(hennemusic) The Stone Temple Pilots are streaming a demo of "Only Dying", a previously unreleased song that will appear on the September 29 release of multiple 25th anniversary deluxe editions of their debut album, "Core." Demoed early in their career, the band had considered contributing the tune to the soundtrack to 1994's "The Crow", but decided it would be in poor taste after the film's star, Brandon Lee, was accidentally shot dead on set during the final weeks of production. The Stone Temple Pilots track, "Big Empty", was included in the official soundtrack release. "That song was a little bit of a different direction for us," bassist Robert DeLeo tells Rolling Stone about 'Only Dying'. "It was based more off jazz-type chordings. As a songwriter, I wanted to spark people into different directions." "I remember [singer] Scott [Weiland] really wanted to redo the song and quite honestly, the guitar tone we chose on that ... I don't know what I was thinking," adds guitarist Dean DeLeo. "Maybe I was listening to too much Robert Smith or something. It's a song where I don't think we reached our full potential as songwriters quite yet. But honestly, it really is a beautiful song." "We wrote it maybe nine months after Dean joined the band, and we recorded it in a studio in north Hollywood before we got signed," recalls drummer Eric Kretz. "It's cool to hear it now. You can hear all the STP elements in there. You could tell it needed to be reworked a little bit, but you can really hear Scott's voice taking on its character and the band delving into the sound of the guitar, the special effects and everything. It's a great early indicator of where the band was heading. It was trying to dig into our emotions." Stream the song here.
Demoed early in their career, the band had considered contributing the tune to the soundtrack to 1994's "The Crow", but decided it would be in poor taste after the film's star, Brandon Lee, was accidentally shot dead on set during the final weeks of production. The Stone Temple Pilots track, "Big Empty", was included in the official soundtrack release.
"That song was a little bit of a different direction for us," bassist Robert DeLeo tells Rolling Stone about 'Only Dying'. "It was based more off jazz-type chordings. As a songwriter, I wanted to spark people into different directions."
"I remember [singer] Scott [Weiland] really wanted to redo the song and quite honestly, the guitar tone we chose on that ... I don't know what I was thinking," adds guitarist Dean DeLeo. "Maybe I was listening to too much Robert Smith or something. It's a song where I don't think we reached our full potential as songwriters quite yet. But honestly, it really is a beautiful song."
"We wrote it maybe nine months after Dean joined the band, and we recorded it in a studio in north Hollywood before we got signed," recalls drummer Eric Kretz. "It's cool to hear it now. You can hear all the STP elements in there. You could tell it needed to be reworked a little bit, but you can really hear Scott's voice taking on its character and the band delving into the sound of the guitar, the special effects and everything. It's a great early indicator of where the band was heading. It was trying to dig into our emotions." Stream the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite On Stage
• Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online
• Stone Temple Pilots Stream Unreleased Song 'Only Dying'
• Pete Townshend Reveals Secret Marriage and Sabbatical Plan
• Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video
• The Sex Pistols Expand Bollocks For 40th Anniversary
• Billy Joel In The Studio For The Stranger 40th Anniversary
• Marilyn Manson Suggests A Collaboration With Justin Bieber
• Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland Cover ELO Classic
• Bush Release 'Lost In You' Music Video
• Singled Out: The Living's Delay
• AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour
• Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album
• Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman
• Bruce Springsteen Releases '78 Show for Hurricane Relief
• Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police
• Miley Cyrus Reveals New Break-Up Single 'Week Without You'
• Macklemore And Kesha Release Nostalgic 'Good Old Days' Video
• Blake Shelton Announces New Album 'Texoma Shore'
• Gucci Mane Targeted By Animal Rights Protestors
• DJ Khaled Will Host This Year's BET Hip Hop Awards
• Lady Gaga Praises Noah Cyrus' 'Million Reasons' Cover
• Fergie Talks Emotional And Autobiographical New Album
• Yoko Ono Sues Drink Company For Trademark Infringement
• Miguel Performs 'Sky Walker' and 'Come Through And Chill' on Colbert
• Tim McGraw Sends Touching Birthday Message To Faith Hill
• DJ Snake Releases New Single 'A Different Way'
• Logic's '1-800-273-8255' Praised by Tommy Tutone Singer
• Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges
• Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.