Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton And Vince Gill Honor Reba McEntire

In addition to McEntire taking the stage, surprise appearances were made by Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Vince Gill. After Underwood performed three songs of her own, the singer joined McEntire to duet on the country legend's Grammy-winning hit "Does He Love You."

"It's always an honor to be on this stage, especially tonight. You are an inspiration to us all," Underwood said to McEntire following their performance.

McEntire then shared with the audience that both she and Underwood are from Oklahoma, not too far away from each other. "Here we are, two little 'ol gals from Oklahoma getting to be on the stage at the Grand Ole Opry," McEntire marveled. Read more here.