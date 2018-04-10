Live Nation's Festival Passport Expanded This Year

After selling out in its inaugural year, Live Nation is expanding the epic experience by more than doubling the number of Festival Passports available for 2018 to 2,500 passes, granting purchasers GA access to the 100+ participating festivals around the globe.

Additionally, Live Nation is excited to offer music enthusiasts the first ever VIP Festival Passport, granting 100 lucky purchasers VIP entry. The GA tier of the Festival Passport is priced at $999 USD, while the VIP tier is $5,000 USD.

Festival Passport holders will have access to more festivals this year than ever before, with unlimited admission to over 100 of Live Nation's unique festivals around the world including Austin City Limits Music Festival (US), Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival (US), Download (UK, Spain, France, Australia), Electric Daisy Carnival (US), Falls Festival (Australia), Firenze Rocks (Italy), Governors Ball Music Festival (US), Lollapalooza (Germany, France, US), Rock Werchter (Belgium), Sasquatch! Music Festival (US), and many more. In addition, Sydney City Limits (Australia), Creamfields (China), RedFestDXB (UAE), Impact Festival (Poland), Openair Frauenfeld (Switzerland), and Edinburgh Summer Sessions (UK) are new festivals added to the Festival Passport for 2018. For a full map of participating festivals around the world, click here.