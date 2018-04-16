News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




G3 Tour With Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Uli Jon Roth Launches Next Week
04-16-2018
Joe Satriani

Joe Satriani is gearing up to launch the 2018 UK and European legs of his famed G3 Tour which will also feature Dream Theater's John Petrucci and former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth.

The trek will be kicking off in the UK at the Southend Cliffs Pavilion on Tuesday 24th April and will continue on to London, Bristol, Manchester, Portsmouth and Birmingham and the shows will include a set from each guitarist with the night concluding with a "massive jam".

Satriani had this to say, "I could say that I'm surprised at the durability of G3 and how much it's grown, but in a way I'm not," he said with a laugh, "I think part of its charm and its mojo is in the chemistry of having three top guitarists share what they do on stage. It's fun, it's unpredictable, it's wild - it's everything you could want in a show."

The European leg of the G3 2018 Tour includes shows in Russia, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland and more.

G3 2018 April UK Tour with Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Uli Jon Roth
Tuesday April 24 Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Wednesday April 25 London Eventim Apollo
Thursday April 26 Bristol Colston Hall
Friday April 27 Manchester Apollo
Sunday April 29 Portsmouth Guildhall
Monday April 30 Birmingham Symphony Hall

