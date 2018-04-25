Clutch Reveal Album Release Plans And Debut New Song Live

The band played a reportedly song called "Gimme the Keys" and the performance was captured by a fan who shared it via YouTube. The song is most likely set to appear on the band's new album, which frontman Neil Fallon discussed during a radio interview ahead of the festival.

Fallon told 103.7 The Eagle Rocks that the effort will be called "Book Of Bad Decisions" and they expect to release it in September. He said of the recording process, "We were only [there] three weeks, and we managed to bang out 15 songs. It's done, in the bag. [producer Vance Powell] was a joy to work with, and it's a great-sounding record, and we're really pleased with the way it came out."

He added about the material on the record, "This record has a lot of ... maybe not a lot of, but instances where I looked back into events of my own life or Clutch's career, took them and exaggerated them for the purposes of drama. I've always been wary of that, cause I don't really like nostalgia, but I also realize after 25 years, there's a whole catalogue of experiences that I can take and draw from that." Watch the fan filmed footage of the new song debut here.