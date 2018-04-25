News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Liam Gallagher Leads Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour Special Guests
04-25-2018
.
Rolling Stones

As The Rolling Stones gear up to launch their No Filter Tour in the UK this spring, the legendary band has revealed the special guests who will be opening for them at the dates.

The Stones will be alternating the opening acts at the various shows on the eight concert run including former Oasis star Liam Gallagher, Florence + The Machine, The Vaccines, The Specials, Richard Ashcroft (two shows), Elbow and James Bay.

The trek will be kicking off on May 22nd in London with Liam Gallagher opening, with visits planned for Southampton, Coventry, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Cardiff before returning to London to wrap things up with on June 19th with James Bay set to support.

Elbow frontman Guy Garvey shared his excitement about playing with the band at their Cradiff show, "I saw The Stones at Glastonbury and it blew me away. To play with them is not just to share a stage with THE rock and roll band of all time, it's to connect with everything that came before them. They are a conduit to the very roots of youth culture and rebellion. And they are a f***ing amazing band."

The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Dates:
05/22 - London Stadium w/ Liam Gallagher
05/25 - London Stadium w/ Florence + The Machine
05/29 - Southampton St Mary's Stadium w/ The Vaccines
06/02 - Coventry Ricoh Stadium w/ The Specials
06/05 - Manchester Old Trafford Stadium w/ Richard Ashcroft
06/09 - Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium w/ Richard Ashcroft
06/15 - Cardiff Principality Stadium w/ Elbow
06/19 - London Twickenham Stadium w/ James Bay

Rolling Stones MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Rolling Stones T-shirts and Posters

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Liam Gallagher Leads Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour Special Guests

Ryan Adams To Perform Rolling Stones' 'Exile On Main St.' At Special Show

The Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News

Keith Richards Jams Rolling Stones Classic With Gary Clark Jr

Rolling Stones Add Dates To No Filter Summer Tour

Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Won't Mind End Of The Band

Keith Richards Talks Progress On New Rolling Stones Album

Rolling Stones Announce Arena and Stadium No Filter Tour Dates

Rolling Stones Have Fun With Keith Richards' Favorite Dish

The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism Moving To Music City


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer- Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic- A Perfect Circle- more

Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam- Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour- Ozzy- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert- Joe Lynn Turner Recovering From Heart Attack- Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French- Scorpions U.S. Fall Tour- more

Page Too:
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- more

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic

A Perfect Circle Add Two Fall Legs To Tour

Liam Gallagher Leads Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour Special Guests

Glenn Tipton Jams With Judas Priest In Portland

Clutch Reveal Album Release Plans And Debut New Song Live

Bruce Springsteen Leads Guests On John Wesley Harding Album

Metallica Release Performance Video Of 'One'

Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce Fall Tour

Garbage Announce Version 2.0 20th Anniversary Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Sean Paul And Major Lazer Release 'Tip On It' Video

Singled Out: Jaclyn Kenyon's Daddy's Got A Shotgun

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.