Liam Gallagher Leads Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour Special Guests

The Stones will be alternating the opening acts at the various shows on the eight concert run including former Oasis star Liam Gallagher, Florence + The Machine, The Vaccines, The Specials, Richard Ashcroft (two shows), Elbow and James Bay.

The trek will be kicking off on May 22nd in London with Liam Gallagher opening, with visits planned for Southampton, Coventry, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Cardiff before returning to London to wrap things up with on June 19th with James Bay set to support.

Elbow frontman Guy Garvey shared his excitement about playing with the band at their Cradiff show, "I saw The Stones at Glastonbury and it blew me away. To play with them is not just to share a stage with THE rock and roll band of all time, it's to connect with everything that came before them. They are a conduit to the very roots of youth culture and rebellion. And they are a f***ing amazing band."

The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Dates:

05/22 - London Stadium w/ Liam Gallagher

05/25 - London Stadium w/ Florence + The Machine

05/29 - Southampton St Mary's Stadium w/ The Vaccines

06/02 - Coventry Ricoh Stadium w/ The Specials

06/05 - Manchester Old Trafford Stadium w/ Richard Ashcroft

06/09 - Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium w/ Richard Ashcroft

06/15 - Cardiff Principality Stadium w/ Elbow

06/19 - London Twickenham Stadium w/ James Bay