Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more
04-24-2018
Bullet For My Valentine

The sixth annual 'Metallica Night' at The San Francisco Giants home ballpark AT&T Park is now in the history books. The special event took place on Monday night (Apr. 24) and featured drummer Lars Ulrich tossing out the first pitch guitarist Kirk Hammett performing the "The Star-Spangled Banner." Check it out here

Incubus have announced that they will be heading to the UK and Europe this summer for a round of 16 live dates. They will be kick things off at the Pukkelpop Festival in Belgium on August 17th and finish at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin on September 11th. The band had this to say, "To our friends in Europe! We are coming to see you later this year when we embark on our 2018 European headline tour! Cant wait to see you all soon!" See the dates here

The "Fabulous" Forum in Inglewood, Ca honored the second anniversary of Prince's death by lighting up the iconic venue in his trademark color of purple during the sold-out KDAY Krush Groove on Saturday, April 21.

Bullet For My Valentine have released a new music video for their track "Over It." The song comes from their forthcoming album "Gravity." Watch the Stuart Birchall directed clip here

Ronnie James Dio's widow Wendy presented one of her late husband's rings to another legendary metal vocalist, Judas Priest's Rob Halford. Wendy, who was also Dio's manager, had this to say, "This was a ring I bought Ronnie when he first joined Black Sabbath, it has a cross on it. Rob was such a good friend of Ronnie's I thought he should have it. We had a great time at the show." See the social media post with a photo here

The Black Dahlia Murder have released a music video for their song "Kings of the Night World" which was directed by Marshall Wieczorek. The song comes from the group's latest album "Nightbringers." Watch it here

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell's band Riverdogs gave a
one off live performance at the first annual Frontier Records Holiday Bash in Los Angeles last December which marked the band's first live performance since 2004. A documentary from award winning filmmaker Sebastien Paquet has just been released. Check it out here.

God Is An Astronaut streaming their new album "Epitaph ahead" of its official release this Friday (April 27.) All seven tracks can be heard here

W.E.T., featuring Erik Mårtensson (Eclipse), Jeff Scott Soto (Talisman) and Robert Säll (Work Of Art), have released a music video for their song "Kings On Thunder Road" from their latest album "Earthrage." Watch it here

Former Accept singer Udo Dirkschneider's U.D.O. and Dirkschneider has parted ways with guitarist Bill Hudson (Circle II Circle, Trans-Siberian Orchestra). According to BW&BK. "The split is due to a difference in their individual visions for the future, and is without any negative feelings on either side," states a message. "Bill will now concentrate on his new project, while U.D.O. / Dirkschneider decides on a replacement guitarist." Read more here

Light This City are streaming the title track of their first new album in a decade, "Terminal Bloom,", which is set to be released on May 25th. Listen to the new song here

Bif Naked has made her return to her signature rock sound with a new song called "Hot Box Girls". Watch the official lyric video for the track here

Parkway Drive have released a Neal Walters directed clip for their brand new song "Prey." The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, Reverence, which is set to be released on May 4th. Check out the here

