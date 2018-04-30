Bullet For My Valentine Announce Fall Tour And Release New Video

The new visual is for their new single "Over It". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Gravity", which is set to be released on June 29th. Watch the new music video here.

The band will be hitting the road to support the new record with a U.S. tour on September 13th in Kansas City, MO at Harrah's and wrapping up the trek on October 16th in Las Vegas, NV at the House of Blues.

Bullet For My Valentine U.S. Tour Dates:

9/13 Kansas City, MO - Harrah's

9/15 St. Paul, MN - The Myth

9/18 St. Louis, MO - The Paegant

9/20 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

9/21 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9/22 Austin, TX - Emo's

9/24 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

9/25 Houston, TX - House of Blues

9/27 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

9/30 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

10/2 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

10/3 Syracuse, NY - SI Hall

10/4 Boston, MA - House of Blues

10/7 Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit

10/9 Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom

10/10 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

10/12 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

10/14 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

10/16 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues