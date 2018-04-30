News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bullet For My Valentine Announce Fall Tour And Release New Video
04-30-2018
.
Bullet For My Valentine

Bullet For My Valentine have announced that they will be launching a U.S. tour this fall to support their forthcoming album and have also released a brand new music video.

The new visual is for their new single "Over It". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Gravity", which is set to be released on June 29th. Watch the new music video here.

The band will be hitting the road to support the new record with a U.S. tour on September 13th in Kansas City, MO at Harrah's and wrapping up the trek on October 16th in Las Vegas, NV at the House of Blues.

Bullet For My Valentine U.S. Tour Dates:
9/13 Kansas City, MO - Harrah's
9/15 St. Paul, MN - The Myth
9/18 St. Louis, MO - The Paegant
9/20 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
9/21 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
9/22 Austin, TX - Emo's
9/24 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
9/25 Houston, TX - House of Blues
9/27 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
9/30 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
10/2 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
10/3 Syracuse, NY - SI Hall
10/4 Boston, MA - House of Blues
10/7 Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit
10/9 Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom
10/10 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
10/12 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
10/14 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
10/16 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Bullet For My Valentine MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Bullet For My Valentine T-shirts and Posters

More Bullet For My Valentine News

