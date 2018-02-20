|
Foreigner Announce Very Special Release
Rock icons Foreigner have announced the release of a very special live recording which was captured during their performance with a live orchestra last year. The new album and DVD will be entitled "Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus" is scheduled to hit stores on April 27th via earMusic and features the band performing some of their classic songs with a 58-piece orchestra was conducted by Ernst van Tiel. The special renditions came from founding guitarist Mick Jones and Grammy nominated composing/arranging team of Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer, according to Classic Rock. Jones had this to say, "I could never have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later. "Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer's orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy." DVD tracklist
DVD tracklist