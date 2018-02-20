News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Foreigner Announce Very Special Release
02-20-2018
.
Foreigner

Rock icons Foreigner have announced the release of a very special live recording which was captured during their performance with a live orchestra last year.

The new album and DVD will be entitled "Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus" is scheduled to hit stores on April 27th via earMusic and features the band performing some of their classic songs with a 58-piece orchestra was conducted by Ernst van Tiel.

The special renditions came from founding guitarist Mick Jones and Grammy nominated composing/arranging team of Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer, according to Classic Rock.

Jones had this to say, "I could never have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later.

"Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer's orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy."


Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus tracklist
CD
Overture
Blue Morning, Blue Day
Cold As Ice
Waiting For A Girl Like You
Say You Will
When It Comes To Love
That Was Yesterday
Feels Like The First Time
Starrider
Double Vision
Fool For You Anyway
Urgent
Juke Box Hero
I Want To Know What Love Is

DVD tracklist
Overture
Blue Morning, Blue Day
Cold As Ice
Waiting For A Girl Like You
Head Games
When It Comes To Love
Say You Will
The Flame Still Burns
That Was Yesterday
Juke Box Hero
Starrider
Double Vision
Fool For You Anyway
Hot Blooded
Urgent
Feels Like The First Time
I Want To Know What Love Is

Foreigner Music, DVDs, Books and more

Foreigner T-shirts and Posters

More Foreigner News

