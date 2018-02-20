Foreigner Announce Very Special Release

The new album and DVD will be entitled "Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus" is scheduled to hit stores on April 27th via earMusic and features the band performing some of their classic songs with a 58-piece orchestra was conducted by Ernst van Tiel.

The special renditions came from founding guitarist Mick Jones and Grammy nominated composing/arranging team of Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer, according to Classic Rock.

Jones had this to say, "I could never have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later.

"Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer's orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy."



Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus tracklist

CD

Overture

Blue Morning, Blue Day

Cold As Ice

Waiting For A Girl Like You

Say You Will

When It Comes To Love

That Was Yesterday

Feels Like The First Time

Starrider

Double Vision

Fool For You Anyway

Urgent

Juke Box Hero

I Want To Know What Love Is

DVD tracklist

Overture

Blue Morning, Blue Day

Cold As Ice

Waiting For A Girl Like You

Head Games

When It Comes To Love

Say You Will

The Flame Still Burns

That Was Yesterday

Juke Box Hero

Starrider

Double Vision

Fool For You Anyway

Hot Blooded

Urgent

Feels Like The First Time

I Want To Know What Love Is