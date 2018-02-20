News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Glenn Hughes Announces Classic Deep Purple Live Tour
02-20-2018
Glenn Hughes is following on the heels of David Coverdale and has announced that he will be launching a UK tour this Rocktober where he will be performing class songs from his previous band Deep Purple.

The Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live will include nine dates and feature songs from the Mark 3 and Mark 4 incarnations of the legendary hard rock band.

Hughes had the following to say, "I'm excited to be touring the Classic Deep Purple Live in the UK this October. I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm.

"We're also touring the show throughout South America in April, and festivals throughout the summer. By the time we tour the UK in October, we'll be on fire."

Classic Deep Purple Live Dates:
Bristol, Academy Tuesday 2 October
Leamington, Assembly Wednesday 3 October
Southampton, Engine Rooms Friday 5 October
Cardiff, Tramshed Saturday 6 October
Leeds, University Union Tuesday 9 October
Newcastle, O2 Academy Wednesday 10 October
Glasgow, ABC Friday 12 October
Manchester, Academy 2 Saturday 13 October
London, Koko Monday 15 October

