Glenn Hughes Announces Classic Deep Purple Live Tour

The Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live will include nine dates and feature songs from the Mark 3 and Mark 4 incarnations of the legendary hard rock band.

Hughes had the following to say, "I'm excited to be touring the Classic Deep Purple Live in the UK this October. I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm.

"We're also touring the show throughout South America in April, and festivals throughout the summer. By the time we tour the UK in October, we'll be on fire."

Classic Deep Purple Live Dates:

Bristol, Academy Tuesday 2 October

Leamington, Assembly Wednesday 3 October

Southampton, Engine Rooms Friday 5 October

Cardiff, Tramshed Saturday 6 October

Leeds, University Union Tuesday 9 October

Newcastle, O2 Academy Wednesday 10 October

Glasgow, ABC Friday 12 October

Manchester, Academy 2 Saturday 13 October

London, Koko Monday 15 October