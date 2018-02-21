News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go
02-21-2018
Stone Temple Pilots

(hennemusic) The Stone Temple Pilots are streaming a new single, "The Art Of Letting Go", from their forthcoming self-titled album ahead of its release on March 16.

The jazzy-tinged ballad follows the lead single, "Meadow", and follow-up, "Roll Me Under", as the third song previewed from the band's first studio record with new lead singer Jeff Gutt.

The Michigan rocker made his live debut with the group during an exclusive November 14 show at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA. In addition to previously-announced dates in March and festival dates this spring, Stone Temple Pilots recently added a series of new concert dates in May.

"With so much time and experience gone by in life, we feel compelled to dig back into a 30-year catalog and really try to reflect and choose what songs haven't been performed live," says bassist Robert DeLeo of the band's return to live action. "We want to give people who have come to see us in the past a chance to hear something they haven't heard before at previous STP shows. We want to celebrate this time in our lives with our performances." Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

