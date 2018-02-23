News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sam Hunt Headlining Indy 500 Legends Day Concert
02-23-2018
.
Sam Hunt

(Radio.com) It won't be just the drivers revving up engines at this year's Indy 500.
Sam Hunt is set to headline this year's Firestone Legends Day concert on Saturday, May 26 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the day before the 102nd running of Indianapolis 500.

Canaan Smith and Filmore will open the show, which starts at 3:30 p.m. on the Firestone Stage inside Turn 4 of the IMS oval. Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com, with GA passes starting at $35.

Special Firestone Concert Pit access also available for $75 and a limited number of VIP Deck tickets available for $250. Children 3 and under are admitted free. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement


