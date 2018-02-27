Trivium Recap Tour With 'Betrayer' Live Video

The performance was captured during their recently completed North American tour in support of the album that hit stores last October. Frontman Matt Heafy had the following to say,

"My favorite song to play on this run was probably Betrayer. What I love so much about that song is that it has everything that is Trivium in one song and goes out even further in different directions that we've never really gone before. I think that's such a great thing."

The band will be heading across the pond this March and April for a tour of Europe and the UK that will also feature Code Orange, Power Trip and Venom Prison. Watch the video and see the dates here.