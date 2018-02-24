News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Foreigner Announce Very Special Release (Week in Review)

.
Foreigner

Foreigner Announce Very Special Release was a top story on Tuesday: Rock icons Foreigner have announced the release of a very special live recording which was captured during their performance with a live orchestra last year.

The new album and DVD will be entitled "Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus" is scheduled to hit stores on April 27th via earMusic and features the band performing some of their classic songs with a 58-piece orchestra was conducted by Ernst van Tiel.

The special renditions came from founding guitarist Mick Jones and Grammy nominated composing/arranging team of Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer, according to Classic Rock. Read more - here.

More Foreigner News

Foreigner Music

