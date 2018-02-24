Foreigner Announce Very Special Release

The new album and DVD will be entitled "Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus" is scheduled to hit stores on April 27th via earMusic and features the band performing some of their classic songs with a 58-piece orchestra was conducted by Ernst van Tiel.

The special renditions came from founding guitarist Mick Jones and Grammy nominated composing/arranging team of Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer, according to Classic Rock.