Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show
01-19-2018
.
Joe Perry

(hennemusic) Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry performed alongside an all-star lineup at the sold-out record release show for his new solo effort, "Sweetzerland Manifesto", at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on January 16, and video from the event is streaming online.

Perry and his makeshift band - including members of Stone Temple Pilots, Extreme's Gary Cherone, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick and vocalists Terry Reid and David Johansen - were joined by special guests Slash, Johnny Depp and former Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson for an 18-song set of Aerosmith classics, covers and tracks from Perry's latest solo effort, which will be available January 19.

The evening opened with Cherone handling Perry's "Let The Music Do The Talking" and a pair of Aerosmith classics ("Toys In The Attic" and "Pandora's Box") before the guitarist stepped up to the mic for his 2005 track, "Shakin' The Cage."

UK singer Terry Reid took on three songs from "Sweetzerland Manifesto" before surprise guest Robinson was at center stage for "Fortunate One", which will be featured as a bonus track exclusive to the deluxe vinyl version of the album.

Depp hit the stage for a cover of the 1960s protest song, "Eve Of Destruction", before Johansen performed a pair of tunes from the project and was followed by Zander doing the same.

All the players were on stage for The Beatles' "Come Together" before Perry welcomed surprise guest Slash for a rousing encore of "Train Kept A Rollin'" that saw the Aerosmith guitarist end the night by smashing his guitar. Watch video from the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Joe Perry Music, DVDs, Books and more

Joe Perry T-shirts and Posters

More Joe Perry News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show

Joe Perry Joined By Special Guests For CES Performance

Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show

Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher 2017 In Review

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announce Solo Album Release Show

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Streams New Song With Cheap Trick's Robin Zander

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Reveals Special Guests For New Solo Album

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces Solo Album 'Sweetzerland Manifesto'

Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher

Miley Cyrus, Aerosmith's Joe Perry Contribute Guitars to Charity Auction


More Stories for Joe Perry

Joe Perry Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show- Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'- more

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup- Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse- Previously Unreleased Prince Recordings- more

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit- Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online- Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour- more

Page Too:
Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse- Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour- Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video- Jason Aldean Announces Tour- more

Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video- Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour- Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'- more

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl- Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations- Justin Timberlake Releases Studio Footage- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show

Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'

Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album

Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)

Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour

A Look At 2018 Rock Hall Inductee Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Singled Out: Down & Out (Featuring Hit The Lights' Nick Thompson)

Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book

U2 Announce Songs Of Experience Euro Tour

Most Anticipated Heavy Rock Albums For 2018

Billy Idol Adds New Dates To U.S .Tour

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse

• more

Page Too News Stories
Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse

Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video

Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina

Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video

50 Cent's 'In Da Club' Used For School Snow Day Announcement

Louis Tomlinson Donates $10K To Help Fan With Cerebral Palsy

Keith Urban Teases New Song 'Parallel Line'

Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Performance On 'Ellen' Goes Online

Zac Brown Song 'It Goes On' Featured In '12 Strong' Film

How Grammy Awards Trophies Are Actually Made

Eminem Previews 'River' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran

Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour

Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.