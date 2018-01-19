Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show

Perry and his makeshift band - including members of Stone Temple Pilots, Extreme's Gary Cherone, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick and vocalists Terry Reid and David Johansen - were joined by special guests Slash, Johnny Depp and former Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson for an 18-song set of Aerosmith classics, covers and tracks from Perry's latest solo effort, which will be available January 19.

The evening opened with Cherone handling Perry's "Let The Music Do The Talking" and a pair of Aerosmith classics ("Toys In The Attic" and "Pandora's Box") before the guitarist stepped up to the mic for his 2005 track, "Shakin' The Cage."

UK singer Terry Reid took on three songs from "Sweetzerland Manifesto" before surprise guest Robinson was at center stage for "Fortunate One", which will be featured as a bonus track exclusive to the deluxe vinyl version of the album.



Depp hit the stage for a cover of the 1960s protest song, "Eve Of Destruction", before Johansen performed a pair of tunes from the project and was followed by Zander doing the same.



All the players were on stage for The Beatles' "Come Together" before Perry welcomed surprise guest Slash for a rousing encore of "Train Kept A Rollin'" that saw the Aerosmith guitarist end the night by smashing his guitar. Watch video from the show here.