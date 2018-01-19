Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Dead & Company will perform two sets of music each night. Each set will draw from the Grateful Dead's lengthy catalog of songs. Tickets for the tour go on sale January 26 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. Complete tour dates below.

Dead & Company formed in 2015 when the Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir joined forces with musician John Mayer, Allman Brothers' bassist Oteil Burbridge, and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. See the band's full tour itinerary here.