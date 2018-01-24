Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Arcade Fire Lead Alternative Music Album Grammy Award Nomination
01-24-2018
.
Arcade Fire

(Radio.com) Who dropped the most incredible alternative album of 2017? We're about to find out as music's biggest night is right around the corner. The list of nominees for Best Alternative Music Album at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards features some of music's brightest young stars. Specifically, Arcade Fire, Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, Father John Misty, and The National are all in the running to take home the category's GRAMMY.

Everything Now - Arcade Fire: The Montreal-based band has been in the game for a minute, but they were especially hard to miss in 2017 due to the wild ride of a build-up for the release of Everything Now. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart thanks to hits like 'Creature Comfort" and the title track. While the band received an Album of the Year GRAMMY in 2010 for The Suburbs, we'll have to wait and see whether Everything Now was worth the hype at this year's GRAMMY Awards.

Sleep Well Beast - The National: Sleep Well Beast introduces more electronic sounds than any of The National's previous albums. But don't let the title fool you--it's far from a lullaby, with a dark tone and lyrics penned by frontman Matt Berninger and his wife, Carin Besser. While they've been nominated in the same category in 2013 for Trouble Will Find Me, a 2018 win would mark The National's first GRAMMY award.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City's Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28. Read about the other nominees for the category here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Arcade Fire Music, DVDs, Books and more

Arcade Fire T-shirts and Posters

More Arcade Fire News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Arcade Fire Lead Alternative Music Album Grammy Award Nomination

Arcade Fire Release Cover Of John Lennon's 'Mind Games'

Arcade Fire Share Complete Lollapalooza Performance

Arcade Fire Apologize For Controversial Social Media Campaign

Arcade Fire Send Demands to Late Show Ahead Of Performance

Arcade Fire Address Album Release Show Dress Code Rumor

Arcade Fire Change Things Up With Lorde Cover

Arcade Fire Release 'Electric Blue' Music Video

Arcade Fire Cover Joy Division Classic In Manchester

Arcade Fire Debut New Song And Turn The Table On Jenner Sisters


More Stories for Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis- Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland- ZZ Top Announce Viva Las Vegas Residency- Def Leppard- more

Tool Star Says 'Music Is Done' for Long Awaited New Album- Foo Fighters Add Dates To North American Tour- Thrash Legends Slayer Announce Farewell Tour- Pearl Jam- Rush- more

Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose- Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic- Def Leppard To Play Full Hysteria Album On Upcoming Tour- more

Page Too:
Britney Spears Announces 'Britney: Piece of Me' Tour- Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey Releases New Track- Eminem In the Studio With Dr. Dre And Mike Will Made-It- more

Migos Streaming New Song 'Supastars'- Cardi B Defends Offset's Use Of Controversial Lyric- Kendrick Lamar And SZA Lead TDE: The Championship Tour- Dierks Bentley Tour- more

Ed Sheeran Announces That He Is Now Engaged- Drake Releases Two New Tracks: 'God's Plan', 'Diplomatic Immunity'- Keith Urban Streaming New Single 'Parallel Line'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis

Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland

ZZ Top Announce Viva Las Vegas Residency

Def Leppard's Full Album Catalog Can Now Be Streamed

Singled Out: The Inoculated Canaries' Take a Look Around

Manchester Orchestra Release Live 'The Gold' Video

Julian Casablancas Streams New Voidz Song 'Leave It In My Dreams'

The Cranberries Producer Tributes 'Irish Songbird' Dolores O'Riordan

Fall Out Boy Talk Romeo And Juliet-Inspired 'Church' Video

Guitar Slinger Lance Lopez Announces New Album

Arcade Fire Lead Alternative Music Album Grammy Award Nomination

Rise Against Frontman Validated By Guitar Work On Soph Album

Tool Star Says 'Music Is Done' for Long Awaited New Album

Foo Fighters Add New Dates To North American Tour

Pearl Jam Announce 'The Home Shows' at Safeco Field

Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Will Reportedly Feature 3 Original Members

• more

Page Too News Stories
Britney Spears Announces 'Britney: Piece of Me' Tour

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey Releases New Track 'The Middle'

Eminem In the Studio With Dr. Dre And Mike Will Made-It

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Releasing 'Perfect' Single

Singled Out: TJ Leonard's Road Trip

Mary J. Blige Leads Song Oscar Nominations

Taylor Swift Sends Wedding Flowers To Fans

Vic Mensa Releases 'We Could Be Free' Video

Nick Jonas Launching John Varvatos Clothing Line

Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard's Babies Meet

Migos Talk New Album 'Culture II' And Share Production Credits

Ashley McBryde Announces Debut Album 'Girl Going Nowhere'

Dua Lipa Announces 'Saturday Night Live' Debut

Adam Levine Reveals 'Sexiest Man' Blake Shelton Prank

Katy Perry Presents Minnie Mouse Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Three Unforgettable Moments in Grammy Country Music History

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.