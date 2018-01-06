|
Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose (Week in Review)
.
Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) As the Guns N' Roses reunion tour heads into its third year, Slash is sharing the story of his first contact with former bandmate Axl Rose in 2015 after nearly two decades apart. "It was on the phone, and then we got together when I got back into town," Slash tells Nikki Sixx on his Sixx Sense radio show (video below). "I was on the road; I was in Peru. I remember it specifically. It was very cathartic to physically talk. 'Cause there's a bond that you have that's never [broken], and then what happens is the bond makes the negative side of that much worse, because you're forced out of it. "There was always that thing, and I won't get into all the personal stuff," he continued. "There was a lot of bad feelings from the breakup all throughout that 20 years, whatever it was. But there's also a part of you that's, like, in a marriage, where you love somebody… So there's always that feeling, but then there's all this negative stuff. There was so much stuff perpetuated in the media, and it was just blown out of proportion. So when he and I talked for the first time, it was really, really cool." Slash, Rose and Duff McKagan launched the Not In This Lifetime tour with a rare club show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on April 1, 2016; the event saw Rose break his foot early in the performance, requiring surgery and the use of a throne - on loan from head Foo Fighter Dave Grohl - for live shows until the injury healed. Slash said the Troubadour gig felt "very surreal" when he looked across the stage and saw Rose, adding, "And it just snowballed from there. So it's been 18 months … if you had talked to me 20 months ago, I would have said, 'No f---ing way. It's never gonna happen.' But it did, and it was f---ing awesome. "There were these moments on stage where you sort of take stock of where you are at the moment and go, 'Wow, this is a trip.' There was something about this particular tour that didn't take me back to the last tour in the '90s … it was completely unique in its own new thing. Same guys, same songs - but a whole different experience." Watch the full interview - here.
"It was on the phone, and then we got together when I got back into town," Slash tells Nikki Sixx on his Sixx Sense radio show (video below). "I was on the road; I was in Peru. I remember it specifically. It was very cathartic to physically talk. 'Cause there's a bond that you have that's never [broken], and then what happens is the bond makes the negative side of that much worse, because you're forced out of it.
"There was always that thing, and I won't get into all the personal stuff," he continued. "There was a lot of bad feelings from the breakup all throughout that 20 years, whatever it was. But there's also a part of you that's, like, in a marriage, where you love somebody… So there's always that feeling, but then there's all this negative stuff. There was so much stuff perpetuated in the media, and it was just blown out of proportion. So when he and I talked for the first time, it was really, really cool."
Slash, Rose and Duff McKagan launched the Not In This Lifetime tour with a rare club show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on April 1, 2016; the event saw Rose break his foot early in the performance, requiring surgery and the use of a throne - on loan from head Foo Fighter Dave Grohl - for live shows until the injury healed.
Slash said the Troubadour gig felt "very surreal" when he looked across the stage and saw Rose, adding, "And it just snowballed from there. So it's been 18 months … if you had talked to me 20 months ago, I would have said, 'No f---ing way. It's never gonna happen.' But it did, and it was f---ing awesome.
"There were these moments on stage where you sort of take stock of where you are at the moment and go, 'Wow, this is a trip.' There was something about this particular tour that didn't take me back to the last tour in the '90s … it was completely unique in its own new thing. Same guys, same songs - but a whole different experience." Watch the full interview - here.
• Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017
• The Gaslight Anthem Reuniting For The 59 Sound Anniversary
• Fleetwood Mac Stream Previously-Unheard Version Of 'Landslide'
• The Stray Cats Reuniting For First American Show In 10 Years
• The Beatles Lead U.S Vinyl Sales To All Time High In 2017
• Alice Cooper Releases Promo For Paranormal Tour
• Red Fang Launching Their Own Branded Wine
• Judas Priest Releasing 'Lighting Strike' Music Video
• Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono React To Ringo Being Knighted
• Tracii Guns Talks L.A. Guns Comeback Album
• The Bee Gees One For All Tour Live Coming To Home Video
• Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks The Arts And Crafts Store
• Elton John Posts Heartfelt Tribute To His Mother After Funeral
• Greg Lake Live In Piacenza Gets Limited Edition Release
• Ornimental Streaming New Song 'Love Thy Enemy'
• Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Son Hospitalized For Pneumonia
• Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott Lead Governors Ball 2018
• Frank Ocean Hints At New Music In Social Media Post
• Selena Gomez Stars In New Ad Campaign Video
• Brothers Osborne Release Epic Song 'Shoot Me Straight'
• 'Stranger Things' Star Sings Paramore And Fall Out Boy
• Miley Cyrus Helps 'The Voice' Contestant In A Big Way
• Songs Fuel New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer
• Cardi B Has Fun With Vampire Weekend Singer's Meme
• Jason and Brittany Aldean Post Baby Memphis' 1-Month Birthday Photo
• Pink Cried With A Fellow Mom At Grocery Store
• Thomas Rhett Shared Ambitious Goal For 2018
• Charlie Puth Helps Excited Grandma Fan Celebrate
• Jana Kramer Renews Her Wedding Vows
• Taylor Swift Camp Moves To Have 'Shake It Off' Lawsuit Dismissed
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
• Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center
• Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)
• Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set
• Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.