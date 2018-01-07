Red Fang Launching Their Own Branded Wine

As it turns out, the band's drummer John Sherman is somewhat of a wine connoisseur and knows a little bit about his grapes. Sherman was a frequent visitor at the Teutonic Wine Company, which makes Alpine-style wines. According to Sherman, "We do drink beer, but I personally prefer wine and consequently, I've always wanted to make a Red Fang wine. To meet winemakers who also dig heavy music was a dream come true. The first time I went to Teutonic's tasting room, they were playing Saxon on vinyl and I said to myself, 'These are my people.'"

Sherman's dream has now been realized with the upcoming launch of Teutonic's Red Fang Red, which is, according to Williamette Week, "a fruitily acidic blend of pinot, skin-contact gewürztraminer and tannat, a big-bodied grape winery co-owner Olga Tuttle declared the most metal of grapes." Read more - here.