Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm

The pair teamed up with Joel and his band during the latest in his long-running monthly residency gig at the famed venue for Foreigner's 1982 smash, "Urgent", before the New York singer/songwriter handed the piano over to Jones while Gramm led the group through their 1977 hit, "Cold As Ice."

The third single from Foreigner's self-titled debut, "Cold As Ice" was the band's second US Top 10 hit - following "Feels Like The First Time" - while "Urgent" was the lead track from the group's fourth consecutive multi-platinum effort, "4".

The Foreigner-Joel connection dates back many years, with Jones co-producing the piano man's 1989 album, "Storm Front", before he inducted the pair into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2013 - an event that marked their first appearance together in almost a decade.

Gramm and other members of the original Foreigner lineup reunited with the current band during their 40th anniversary tour in 2017 - including the run's US finale in Mount Pleasant, MI in October that was filmed for a forthcoming 2018 TV special, DVD and album release. Check out the Billy Joel jams - here.