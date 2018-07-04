News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival
07-04-2018
.
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses live-streamed their 1987 classic, "Welcome To The Jungle", via Facebook during a June 29 performance at the Download Festival in Madrid, Spain.

The iconic track was a part of the band's "Appetite For Destruction", which went on to become the biggest-selling debut album of all time; the project's second single reached No. 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the album sold more than 18 million copies in the States alone.

Four versions of "Welcome To The Jungle" are featured on the newly-released, expanded reissue of "Appetite For Destruction", including the original studio cut, a 1986 take from the Sound City Sessions, a Blu-ray audio edition and the official music video.
The reissues are available in various configurations, including a 4CD/7LP box set, a 4CD/1Blu-ray Super Deluxe Edition, a 2CD Deluxe Edition also available as 2LP set pressed on 180-gram vinyl, and a single CD version featuring the remastered album.

Guns N' Roses also streamed their opening tune, "It's So Easy", live via Twitter from the Download Festival appearance, part of a European leg of their Not In This Lifetime world tour that will wrap up towards the end of this month; now in its third year, the trek will resume this fall with dates across Asia. Check out the performance of both songs here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

