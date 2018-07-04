Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses live-streamed their 1987 classic, "Welcome To The Jungle", via Facebook during a June 29 performance at the Download Festival in Madrid, Spain.



The iconic track was a part of the band's "Appetite For Destruction", which went on to become the biggest-selling debut album of all time; the project's second single reached No. 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the album sold more than 18 million copies in the States alone.



Four versions of "Welcome To The Jungle" are featured on the newly-released, expanded reissue of "Appetite For Destruction", including the original studio cut, a 1986 take from the Sound City Sessions, a Blu-ray audio edition and the official music video.

The reissues are available in various configurations, including a 4CD/7LP box set, a 4CD/1Blu-ray Super Deluxe Edition, a 2CD Deluxe Edition also available as 2LP set pressed on 180-gram vinyl, and a single CD version featuring the remastered album.



Guns N' Roses also streamed their opening tune, "It's So Easy", live via Twitter from the Download Festival appearance, part of a European leg of their Not In This Lifetime world tour that will wrap up towards the end of this month; now in its third year, the trek will resume this fall with dates across Asia. Check out the performance of both songs here.