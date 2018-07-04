News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones Release Extended Preview Video For Vault Package
07-04-2018
(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming an extended video trailer as a preview to the July 13 release of "From The Vault: No Security - San Jose 1999."

The latest release from the band's Vault series captures the Stones in concert during the final two shows of an American trek in support of their 1998 live set, "No Security", which was recorded over the course of the group's 1997-1998 worldwide Bridges To Babylon Tour.

The No Security tour saw the band play more than 40 dates in North America and Europe, and included multiple nights in San Jose, Anaheim, Boston, Washington, Hartford and Philadelphia.

"From The Vault: No Security - San Jose 1999" will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD + 2CD, 3LP and digital. Check out the preview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

