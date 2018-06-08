|
Green Day Announce DVD Release Of Documentary
.
(hennemusic) Green Day will release the 2017 documentary, "Turn It Around: The Story Of East Bay Punk", and its companion soundtrack on June 22. The 2-disc Blu-ray and DVD combo packs feature the full-length theatrical cut of the film, as well as five deleted scenes and more. The project made its world premiere as the opening night film of 2017's 16th San Francisco DocFest, followed by an initial two-week sold-out theatrical run at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in San Francisco, CA. The hometown opening was followed by many sold-out screenings in over 100 theaters in cities across USA and Canada in tandem with Green Day's Revolution Radio World Tour, with the theatrical campaign launching with a three-week run at IFC Center in New York City and culminating in Los Angeles for one night only on three sold-out screens at the ArcLight Hollywood. Available as a 2LP or double-cassette set, the soundtrack delivers the opening & closing credits songs from the documentary and 35 mostly rare, unreleased and/or out-of-print tracks from bands like Green Day, Rancid, Neurosis, Operation Ivy, Jawbreaker, Pinhead Gunpowder, and many more. here.
