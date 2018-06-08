Green Day Announce DVD Release Of Documentary

The project made its world premiere as the opening night film of 2017's 16th San Francisco DocFest, followed by an initial two-week sold-out theatrical run at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in San Francisco, CA. The hometown opening was followed by many sold-out screenings in over 100 theaters in cities across USA and Canada in tandem with Green Day's Revolution Radio World Tour, with the theatrical campaign launching with a three-week run at IFC Center in New York City and culminating in Los Angeles for one night only on three sold-out screens at the ArcLight Hollywood.

Available as a 2LP or double-cassette set, the soundtrack delivers the opening & closing credits songs from the documentary and 35 mostly rare, unreleased and/or out-of-print tracks from bands like Green Day, Rancid, Neurosis, Operation Ivy, Jawbreaker, Pinhead Gunpowder, and many more. here.