Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin Teaming For Tour

The trek will hit 8 cities beginning on October 26th in Southampton. says Orange Goblin's Ben Ward had this to say, "We wanted to do something really special for our fans in the UK to celebrate the release of The Wolf Bites Back.

"We feel that this tour with the legendary Corrosion Of Conformity, the awesome Fireball Ministry and our very good friends in Black Moth, is going to go down in history and we are proud to be a part of it. This tour will be the heaviest, dirtiest and loudest tour of 2018 and we can't wait to hit the road!"

Corrosion Of Conformity added, "We are beyond excited to have the stars align in such a way that, with a new record out, we get to play UK dates with Orange Goblin, Fireball Ministry and Black Moth. This one is going to be memorable!"

Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin our Dates:

26/10 Engine Rooms - Southampton

27/10 The Institute - Birmingham

28/10 Rock City - Nottingham

30/10 The Ritz - Manchester

01/11 O2 ABC - Glasgow

02/11 The Plug - Sheffield

03/11 Cardiff University Great Hall - Cardiff

04/11 The Forum - London