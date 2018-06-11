News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin Teaming For Tour
06-11-2018
.
Corrosion Of Conformity

Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin have announced that they will be teaming up to hit the road for coheadlining tour of the UK that will feature support from Fireball Ministry and Black Moth .

The trek will hit 8 cities beginning on October 26th in Southampton. says Orange Goblin's Ben Ward had this to say, "We wanted to do something really special for our fans in the UK to celebrate the release of The Wolf Bites Back.

"We feel that this tour with the legendary Corrosion Of Conformity, the awesome Fireball Ministry and our very good friends in Black Moth, is going to go down in history and we are proud to be a part of it. This tour will be the heaviest, dirtiest and loudest tour of 2018 and we can't wait to hit the road!"

Corrosion Of Conformity added, "We are beyond excited to have the stars align in such a way that, with a new record out, we get to play UK dates with Orange Goblin, Fireball Ministry and Black Moth. This one is going to be memorable!"

Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin our Dates:
26/10 Engine Rooms - Southampton
27/10 The Institute - Birmingham
28/10 Rock City - Nottingham
30/10 The Ritz - Manchester
01/11 O2 ABC - Glasgow
02/11 The Plug - Sheffield
03/11 Cardiff University Great Hall - Cardiff
04/11 The Forum - London

