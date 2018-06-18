Panic! At The Disco Add New North American Arena Tour Leg

The new 28-city tour leg is set to kick off on January 10th in Buffalo, NY at the KeyBank Center and conclude on February 20th in Sacramento, CA at the Golden 1 Center. Support will be provided by Two Feet with an additional opening band still be announced.

The new leg is part of the group's world tour plans including the first leg of the North American tour this summer as well as international dates in Australia, Japan, the Philippines and Mexico.

Pray For The Wicked Tour Leg One - With support from A R I Z O N A and Hayley Kiyoko

7/11/2018 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

7/13/2018 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

7/14/2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

7/15/2018 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

7/17/2018 Chicago, IL United Center - SOLD OUT

7/18/2018 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

7/20/2018 Uniondale, NY NYCB Live: Nassau Coliseum

7/21/2018 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena - SOLD OUT

7/22/2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

7/24/2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden - SOLD OUT

7/25/2018 Boston, MA TD Garden - SOLD OUT

7/27/2018 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center - SOLD OUT

7/28/2018 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

7/29/2018 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center - SOLD OUT

7/31/2018 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

8/1/2018 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena - SOLD OUT

8/3/2018 Houston, TX Toyota Center

8/4/2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

8/5/2018 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

8/7/2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

8/8/2018 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

8/10/2018 Seattle, WA KeyArena

8/11/2018 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

8/12/2018 Portland, OR Moda Center

8/14/2018 San Jose, CA SAP Center

8/15/2018 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center - SOLD OUT

8/17/2018 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

8/18/2018 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

International Dates

10/06/2018 Sydney, Australia Qudos Bank Arena (On-sale June 22)

10/09/2018 Adelaide, Australia AEC Theatre (On-sale June 22)

10/11/2018 Brisbane, Australia Riverstage (On-sale June 22)

10/13/2018 Melbourne, Australia Hisense Arena (On-sale June 22)

10/16/2018 Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena (On-sale June 22)

10/20/2018 Manila, Philippines Mall of Asia Arena (On-sale July 8)

10/22/2018 Tokyo, Japan ZEPP Tokyo (On-sale July 14)

10/23/2018 Tokyo, Japan Shinkiba Studio Coast (On-sale July 14)

10/25/2018 Osaka, Japan ZEPP Osaka Bayside (On-sale July 14)

10/17-18/2018 Mexico City, Mexico Corona Capital (On-sale now)

Pray For The Wicked Tour North American Leg Two - With support from Two Feet and opener to be announced

1/10/2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

1/12/2019 Laval, QC Place Bell

1/13/2019 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

1/15/2019 Albany, NY Times Union Center

1/16/2019 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

1/18/2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

1/19/2019 Providence, RI Dunkin' Donuts Center

1/20/2019 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

1/22/2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

1/23/2019 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

1/25/2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

1/26/2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena

1/27/2019 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

1/29/2019 Grand Rapids, MI The Van Andel Arena

1/30/2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

02/01/2019 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center

02/02/2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

02/04/2019 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

02/05/2019 Saint Louis, MO Enterprise Center

02/06/2019 Memphis, TN FedExForum

02/08/2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

02/09/2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

2/12/2019 Albuquerque, NM Tingley Coliseum

2/14/2019 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

2/15/2019 Inglewood, CA The Forum

2/16/2019 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

2/19/2019 Oakland, CA ORACLE Arena

2/20/2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center