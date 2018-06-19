Alice Cooper Talks Forming Group With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper recalls forming the supergroup The Hollywood Vampires with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and Johnny Depp in a newly-released video interview.



Conceived by Cooper, Hollywood Vampires celebrates the spirit of the original drinking club of the same name that gathered at the upstairs bar of the Rainbow Bar & Grill on Sunset Strip, Los Angeles from 1972, of which Cooper was a founding member. Attendees would include the likes of John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon, Bernie Taupin, Jim Morrison and Mickey Dolenz.



"I was doing the [2012] movie, 'Dark Shadows', with Johnny in London," explains Cooper. "We talked about it. I told him that these are all the guys that are dead and it would be great to put a bar band together," before revealing what happened next when they were hanging out at Depp's house with Perry and Alice's manager, Shep Gordon.



In the interview video, Cooper and Perry recount recording session experiences from the project with Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and Paul McCartney. here.