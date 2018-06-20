News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Clutch Announce North American Fall Tour
06-20-2018
.
Clutch

Clutch have announced dates for a fall North American tour in support of their forthcoming album, "Book Of Bad Decisions." Clutch will be joined on the trek by guests Sevendust and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.

The 6-week run will open with a September 16 appearance at Riotfest in Chicago, IL, with headline dates starting in St. Paul, MN on September 18. Clutch is making the following special offer for this tour: The price of a ticket when purchased in advance online includes a physical CD copy of "Book Of Bad Decisions."

Fans will receive information on how to redeem the album after purchasing the advance ticket online. You can redeem your CD in advance once you have purchased your ticket and have the CD sent to you for the September 7 release date -- offer valid through 10/29/18, open to US residents only; not valid on Resale tickets. Offer only valid for Clutch headline dates. Festivals, Canadian headline dates and the October 13 date with System Of A Down are exempt from this offer. Read more including the dates here.

Clutch MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Clutch T-shirts and Posters

More Clutch News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Clutch Announce North American Fall Tour

Clutch Explain Meaning Behind Book Of Bad Decisions

Clutch Streaming New Song 'Gimme The Keys'

Clutch Reveal Album Release Plans And Debut New Song Live

System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced

Clutch Launch Online Video Series For New Album

Clutch Announce 2018 Earth Rocker Festival Details

Clutch Announce UK Winter Tour

Clutch Announce Spring Headline Tour

Clutch Finish Recording Their Forthcoming Album


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced- Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet For Charity- more

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts- Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour- Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud- more

Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots- Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea- Korn To Skip 'Dumb' Songs At Anniversary Shows- more

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters- Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades- Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced

Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet To Benefit Charity

Clutch Announce North American Fall Tour

Dream Theater Fans Are In For A Treat With New Album Says Band

Bruce Springsteen Rocks Asbury Lanes Reopening

Gioeli - Castronovo 'Set The World On Fire' With New Video

Blacktop Mojo Release Video For Fleetwood Mac Cover

Dickey Betts Tribute To Gregg Allman Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival

Kobra And The Lotus Release 'Velvet Roses' Video

In Search Of Sun Release 'In The Garden' Video

Singled Out: Matt Taelor's Nobody But You

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts

Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour

Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud

Jack White Adds New American Tour Dates

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.