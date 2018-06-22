Clutch Release Promo Video For Earth Rocker Festival

06-22-2018

.

(hennemusic) Clutch are previewing the 2018 edition of their Earth Rocker Festival this August by releasing a new promotional video that spotlights the second annual event.



Billed after their 2013 album of the same name and set for Saturday, August 4 at Shiley Acres in Inwood, WV, the Maryland rockers will be joined by a lineup that includes Black Label Society, Corrosion Of Conformity, Eyehategod, and Let There Be Rock School band.



Like last year's inaugural offering, Shiley Acres and Clutch have worked together to make Earth Rocker Festival 18 a fan and band friendly event. A daytime event, the festival opens the gates at 12 noon and music runs all day ending right before the sun sets.



The festival has a designated camping location and will offer free camping on site the day and the night of the festival. Other fan friendly elements include free parking starting at 9am the day of the event, free admission for accompanied children under 12, and allows lawn chairs and pop up tents in designated areas.



"There will be plenty of good food, beer choices and all at reasonable prices," says Shiley Acres owner Greg Shiley, "so come spend a summer afternoon enjoying the great bands and open air. We'll make that real easy for ya." Watch the video here.