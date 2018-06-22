News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Glenn Hughes Moves Concert Following Fire
06-22-2018
Glenn Hughes

Glenn Hughes has been forced to change the location of his upcoming Glasgow concert following a fire at the Glasgow School of Art, which has affected the O2 ABC Glasgow.

According to his camp, the concert has now been moved to the O2 Academy Glasgow on same date - Friday 12th October. All original tickets will be valid for the new venue.

The show is part of the Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live Irish & UK tour. Glenn had this to say, "I'm excited to be touring the Classic Deep Purple Live in Ireland and the UK this September and October. I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm.

"We're also touring the show throughout South America in April, and festivals throughout the summer. By the time we tour the UK in October, we'll be on fire."

Glenn Hughes MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Glenn Hughes T-shirts and Posters

More Glenn Hughes News

