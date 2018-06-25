News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Clutch Streaming New Single 'How To Shake Hands'
06-24-2018
Clutch

(hennemusic) Clutch are streaming audio of a brand new song called "How To Shake Hands", as the second single from their forthcoming album "Book Of Bad Decisions."

The tune traces its lineage back to Ry Cooder and John Lee Hooker via Cooder's "John Lee Hooker For President", from his 2011 record, "Pull Up Some Dust And Sit Down." In that song, Cooder impersonates the blues legend giving a stump speech on what will happen when he becomes President.

Clutch's original idea of covering the Cooder track was soon abandoned as singer Neil Fallon determined that he couldn't do the song justice; instead, Fallon put his own lyrics in the style of Ry Cooder/JLH to a new Clutch song which ended up becoming the fast-paced "How to Shake Hands".

In addition to its new digital release, Clutch are issuing a very limited 7" Picture Disc in a transparent PVC pocket featuring "How To Shake Hands" on the blue side and the leaf single, "Gimme The Keys", on the reverse, green side.

Due September 7, the Maryland band recorded "Book Of Bad Decisions" at Sputnik Sound in Nashville, TN with producer Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, The Raconteurs). Listen to the new single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

