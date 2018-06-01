News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video
06-25-2018
.
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have released a new 2018 tour edition lyric video for their current single, "Shadow Of Your Love", ahead of its inclusion in the June 29 release of multiple expanded reissues of their 1987 album debut, "Appetite For Destruction."

Written by frontman Axl Rose and childhood friend Paul Tobias before Guns N' Roses formed and recorded with Mike Clink during the 1986 Sound City sessions, the tune is one of dozens of unreleased tracks on the new package.

"Shadow Of Your Love" recently delivered Guns N' Roses a return to the US rock charts for the first time in almost a decade when it debuted at No. 31 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart in May to mark the group's first track on the chart since the 2009 appearance of "Better" from 2008's "Chinese Democracy."

The song also has the distinction of being Guns N' Roses' first radio single featuring its original lineup of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Izzy Stradlin and Steven Adler since 1989's "Patience" peaked at No. 7 on the US charts. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Guns N' Roses MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Guns N' Roses T-shirts and Posters

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video

Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance

Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online

Guns N' Roses Add New Stadium Date To Fall Tour

Guns N' Roses Play 'Shadow Of Your Love' For The First Time In 31 Years

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti

Guns N' Roses Play Velvet Revolver Hit For Very First Time


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce- Ozzy Osbourne Sparks Ozzfest Speculation With Online Post- Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video- more

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep- Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song- Paul McCartney Rocks Beatles For Carpool Karaoke- more

Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54- Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester- System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron- more

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue- Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Believin'- Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce

Ozzy Osbourne Sparks Ozzfest 2018 Speculation With Online Post

Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video

Judas Priest Launch Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation

The Dead Daisies Release 'Dead And Gone' Video

Fleetwood Mac Hit New Platinum Milestone

Coheed And Cambria Stream Song From New Concept Album

Sons Of Apollo Celebrate Historic Tour With Video

Dream Theater Announce Fan Online Q&A As They Enter Studio

face to face Streaming Songs From Acoustic Album

Good Tiger Lose Founding Member

Singled Out: The Beast of Nod

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep

Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song

Paul McCartney Breaks Out Beatles Classics For Carpool Karaoke

Foo Fighters Rock Late Night TV

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.