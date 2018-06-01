Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have released a new 2018 tour edition lyric video for their current single, "Shadow Of Your Love", ahead of its inclusion in the June 29 release of multiple expanded reissues of their 1987 album debut, "Appetite For Destruction."



Written by frontman Axl Rose and childhood friend Paul Tobias before Guns N' Roses formed and recorded with Mike Clink during the 1986 Sound City sessions, the tune is one of dozens of unreleased tracks on the new package.



"Shadow Of Your Love" recently delivered Guns N' Roses a return to the US rock charts for the first time in almost a decade when it debuted at No. 31 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart in May to mark the group's first track on the chart since the 2009 appearance of "Better" from 2008's "Chinese Democracy."



The song also has the distinction of being Guns N' Roses' first radio single featuring its original lineup of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Izzy Stradlin and Steven Adler since 1989's "Patience" peaked at No. 7 on the US charts. Watch the video here.