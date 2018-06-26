News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Moonspell Release New Video For Upcoming Live Package
06-26-2018
.
Moonspell

Moonspell have released a brand new live clip of their song "Alma Mater". It will be one of the tracks featured on the group's forthcoming live DVD/Blue Ray/3CD package "Lisboa Under The Spell", which will be released on August 17th.

The material for the upcoming live release was captured during the group's special hometown arena show in Lissabon back on February 4th of last year at the Campo Pequeno arena.

The band had this to say about the brand new live video, "Alma Mater holds for us the true meaning of this Latin expression. It talks about something bigger which unite us, and it's not God, Politics or football but an eternal sense of belonging and returning. That's why Alma Mater is the biggest Moonspell song. Enjoy it in its home country, our Alma Mater" Portugal!!!" Watch the video here.

Moonspell MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Moonspell T-shirts and Posters

More Moonspell News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Moonspell Release New Video For Upcoming Live Package

Moonspell Announce Special 1755 Release Shows

Moonspell Begin Work On New Concept Album


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce- Ozzy Osbourne Sparks Ozzfest Speculation With Online Post- Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video- more

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep- Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song- Paul McCartney Rocks Beatles For Carpool Karaoke- more

Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54- Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester- System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist

Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman

Slipknot Officially Working On Heavy New Album

Sammy Hagar Announces High Tide Beach Party & Car Show

Metal Allegiance Stream New Album And Announce Album

Moonspell Release New Video For Upcoming Live Package

Enslaved Part Ways With Veteran Member

Aisles Reveal Video From Upcoming Live EP

Third Eye Blind Share Track By Track For Upcoming Covers EP

Neil Young and John Mellencamp Lead Farm Aid 2018 Lineup

Singled Out: Glass Lungs

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce

Ozzy Osbourne Sparks Ozzfest 2018 Speculation With Online Post

Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video

Judas Priest Launch Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation

The Dead Daisies Release 'Dead And Gone' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.