Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Have 2 New EPs Coming
03-12-2018
.
Smashing Pumpkins

(Radio.com) There is a lot going on in the Smashing Pumpkins universe at the moment. An understatement for fans of the alt-rock legends, who recently reunited three of the band's four original members for a reunion tour this year.

Now, frontman Billy Corgan says the Smashing Pumpkins are putting finishing touches on not just one, but two new EPs. "So almost all the musical side is done with 2 days to go, leaving background vocals and last minute touches/flourishes/drang," Corgan shared on Instagram, sharing the song titles for fans who might have missed them when they were first announced: "Solara," "Marchin' On," "Travels," "Seek and You Shall Destroy," "With Sympathy," "Knights of Malta," "Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)." and "Alienation."

"The intended plan being to release the songs over two four-song E.P.'s, with a first song most likely due out in May," Corgan detailed regarding the fate of the new music. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

