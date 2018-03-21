News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Liam Gallagher Cancels Show After Cutting Lollapalooza Set Short
03-21-2018
Liam Gallagher

(hennemusic) A chest infection that forced Liam Gallagher to cut his March 18 set at Lollapalooza Chile short has led to the cancellation of a March 21 show at Club Audio in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The singer struggled with the issue through three songs at Lollapalooza before walking off stage during the fourth tune, "Wall of Glass", the lead single from his debut solo album, "As You Were."

"My voice is absolutely smashed," Gallagher told the crowd at Santiago's Parque O'Higgins. "I'm not just going to stand here all night screaming out for everybody sounding f**king horrific. "I'm very sorry I can't sing the tunes."

Following the appearance, the former Oasis frontman updated fans on his status, saying he "was diagnosed with a sinus, ear and nose infection after a European show a few weeks ago which has led to a chest infection. He has been continuing to perform and trying to push through it but unfortunately today he was finding it hard breathing on stage and wasn't able to continue the set.

"Liam is severely disappointed and upset that he couldn't finish the show and wants to apologise to everyone who came out to see him tonight. He promises to reschedule a gig in Santiago as soon as possible."

The three-day Lollapalooza Chile featured headline sets by Pearl Jam, The Killers and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. A day later, Gallagher announced the cancellation of his next scheduled show, telling fans that he "has been diagnosed with an ongoing respiratory infection and a fever. The doctor has advised that he needs a minimum of 48 hours rest.

"Unfortunately, he will have to cancel his show at Club Audio on Wed March 21, however tickets will be valid for the next day at Autodromo de Interlagos, or alternatively, a refund can be arranged." Read more and watch video of his ending of the festival performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Liam Gallagher Music, DVDs, Books and more

Liam Gallagher T-shirts and Posters

More Liam Gallagher News

Liam Gallagher Music

