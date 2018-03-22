Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album and Release Say Amen Video

The band recorded the new album with producer Jake Sinclair and set a June 22nd release date for the effort. The new video is for the song "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" and was directed by their longtime collaborator Daniel "Cloud" Campos and Spencer Susser.

The new clip can be streamed here and is prequel to the videos for "This Is Gospel" and "Emperor's New Clothes" with the three comprising a trilogy.

Frontman Brendon Urie had this to say "After being away in New York for months doing Kinky Boots, I just wanted to hang out at home when I got back to LA. I was so revved up that I asked some friends to come over to my home studio to help me write about all the incredible things I've experienced the last couple of years. Pray For The Wicked is my 'thank you' to our fans and the most fun I've ever had making album."

Pray For The Wicked Tracklisting:

1. (F*** A) Silver Lining

2. Say Amen (Saturday Night)

3. Hey Look Ma, I Made It

4. High Hopes

5. Roaring 20s

6. Dancing's Not A Crime

7. One Of The Drunks

8. The Overpass

9. King Of The Clouds

10. Old Fashioned

11. Dying In LA