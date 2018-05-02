Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction

The new site (GNR.fm) was reportedly launched by the band's record label and has led many to speculation that it may involve a reissue of the band's blockbuster debut album "Appetite For Destruction".

Another clue pointing in the direction surfaced with the latest update which include a snippet of the song "Shadow Of Your Love" which was reportedly recording during the "Appetite" sessions but dates back to Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin's previous band Hollywood Rose.

In addition to the song clip, the site also features a map of the world with cities in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia highlighted, along with a compass (fans are advised to use a mobile device to participate further in the site), newsletter sign-up and a countdown timer that is set to hit zero at midnight on Friday (May 4th).