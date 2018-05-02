News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction
05-02-2018
.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses have fans guessing this week with the launch a mysterious website teasing that "Destruction Is Coming" and they have now added a countdown clock to the site and song snippet.

The new site (GNR.fm) was reportedly launched by the band's record label and has led many to speculation that it may involve a reissue of the band's blockbuster debut album "Appetite For Destruction".

Another clue pointing in the direction surfaced with the latest update which include a snippet of the song "Shadow Of Your Love" which was reportedly recording during the "Appetite" sessions but dates back to Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin's previous band Hollywood Rose.

In addition to the song clip, the site also features a map of the world with cities in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia highlighted, along with a compass (fans are advised to use a mobile device to participate further in the site), newsletter sign-up and a countdown timer that is set to hit zero at midnight on Friday (May 4th).

Guns N' Roses MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Guns N' Roses T-shirts and Posters

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction

Guns N' Roses Fuel Appetite For Speculation

Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer

Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam

Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations

Slash Announces Solo Performance Amid Guns N' Roses Tour

Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion

Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- more


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction- Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery- Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Fuel Appetite For Speculation- Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention- Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release- more

KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever- A Perfect Circle Release World’s First Hologram Album- Ghost Announce First Arena Dates, Reveal Where Papas Go- more

Ozzy Osbourne Kicks Off His Farewell Tour- Mastodon Release Animated Clandestiny Video- Ace Frehley Streams His New Single 'Bronx Boy'- Def Leppard Look Way Back- more

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split- Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event- Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set- more

Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery

Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival

KISS' Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Jason Bonham Going To Rock Camp

Yes Reveal Founding Member's Return and 50th Anniversary Plans

Dave Lombardo, Mike Patton's Dead Cross Surprise Release EP

Video From Neil Young and Crazy Horse 1st Reunion Show Goes Online

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Our Country'

Steve Miller Finalizing Box Set and Writing Autobiography

Death Cab For Cutie Announce North American Tour

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Paper Crown' Video

Bruce Springsteen To Receive Special Tony Award For Broadway Show

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.