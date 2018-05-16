Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star

Reed joined the group during the Use Your Illusion era and has been with the band ever since, while doing press to promote his new solo album, "Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy?", Dizzy was asked about his relationship with Axl.

He told Classic Rock of the frontman, "He's a great person. He's one of the funniest people I know. Every night before we go on stage, he comes up and he'll have a joke - and it's usually a good one.

"And nobody works harder than that guy. He's always misrepresented in the press. It's kinda sad, really, what some people come up with just to sell things."