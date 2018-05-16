News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alice Cooper Says That Johnny Depp Is A Real Guitarist
05-16-2018
.
Hollywood Vampires

Alice Cooper has sung the praises of Johnny Depp as a guitarist but says that he believes that the actor may have been nervous about playing with the supergroup The Hollywood Vampires, which also features Aerosmith legend Joe Perry.

The shock rock icon spoke with The Evening Standard about Depp and said, "When they see a guitar in his band they going to say 'wait a minute I didn't have any idea he could play like that'. He's a real guitar player. I wouldn't be working with anybody that wasn't as good as anybody I've worked with normally.

Cooper says that Depp was the most nervous about how the group would sound, "Joe can do Aerosmith all day, I can do Alice Cooper all day [so] I think Johnny might have been the one that was the most nervous about it," he said.

"Once we got done with rehearsal and we heard what it sounded like and we were confident with the excitement of the show that went all went away. Once you get in front of the audience that goes away."

Hollywood Vampires MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Hollywood Vampires T-shirts and Posters

More Hollywood Vampires News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Alice Cooper Says That Johnny Depp Is A Real Guitarist

Hollywood Vampires Announce North American Tour

Joe Perry Collapsed During Hollywood Vampires Concert 2016 In Review


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Stone Temple Pilots Preview TV Concert Special- Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour?- Classic David Bowie Concert Set For Release- Rolling Stones- more

Queen Release 1st Trailer For Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic- Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star- Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Planning Epic Track- more

Vigil Planned For 1st Anniversary Of Chris Cornell's Death- Foo Fighters Announce Details For Next Cal Jam Festival- Smashing Pumpkins Plan 1979 House Party- more

Page Too:
More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Preview TV Concert Special

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour?

Classic David Bowie Concert Set For Release

Rolling Stones Release Video Clip Of Live Rarity

Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Was Resigned To His Fate

Korn Announce 'Follow The Leader' 20th Anniversary Shows

Scorpions Add Dates To U.S. Fall Tour

Papa Roach Singer Feared For His Voice Over Emergency Surgery

Alice Cooper Says That Johnny Depp Is A Real Guitarist

Stevie Nicks TV Block This Weekend For Her Birthday

Rob Zombie Preparing To Mix New Studio Album

Singled Out: David Perry's Fighting For The Moment

- more

Page Too News Stories
More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.