Alice Cooper Says That Johnny Depp Is A Real Guitarist

The shock rock icon spoke with The Evening Standard about Depp and said, "When they see a guitar in his band they going to say 'wait a minute I didn't have any idea he could play like that'. He's a real guitar player. I wouldn't be working with anybody that wasn't as good as anybody I've worked with normally.

Cooper says that Depp was the most nervous about how the group would sound, "Joe can do Aerosmith all day, I can do Alice Cooper all day [so] I think Johnny might have been the one that was the most nervous about it," he said.

"Once we got done with rehearsal and we heard what it sounded like and we were confident with the excitement of the show that went all went away. Once you get in front of the audience that goes away."