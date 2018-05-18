News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Devildriver Talk Special Guests In New Outlaws Video Promo
05-18-2018
.
Devildriver

Devildriver continue to gives fans a sneak peak of their upcoming country outlaws cover album and the band have released the latest in a series of behind the scenes trailers for the effort.

The new album, Outlaws 'Til The End: Vol. 1, will be hitting stores on July 6th and will feature the band and some very special guests giving country classics a metal makeover.

The band have released the latest video trailer entitled "The Guests" which features them and album guests John Carter Cash, Randy Blythe of Lamb of God, Lee Ving of Fear, Hank3, Wednesday 13, and Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory discussing how they became involved in the project.

Devildriver's Austin D'Amond says in the clip "It's crossing sh*t off of a bucket list... like, really? I got to do a cover song of this legend [Johnny Cash] and his son [John Carter Cash] is on this f*cking track - wow, that's bad as hell.... every one of these guests, it's not like it's some half-assed thing... they're wailing on this sh*t. They're psyched to be a part of it and we're psyched to have them. It's an honor." Watch the video here.

Devildriver MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Devildriver T-shirts and Posters

More Devildriver News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Devildriver Talk Special Guests In New Outlaws Video Promo

Devildriver And Collaborators Talk Outlaw Album

Devildriver Launch Video Series For Outlaw Country Album

Superjoint and Devildriver Announce The Broken Bones Tour

DevilDriver and 36 Crazyfist Announce Summer Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album- Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death- Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Stone Temple Pilots Preview TV Concert Special- Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour?- Classic David Bowie Concert Set For Release- Rolling Stones- more

Queen Release 1st Trailer For Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic- Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star- Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Planning Epic Track- more

Page Too:
Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album

Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death

Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Yanny Vs Laurel Phenomenon Explained

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Release Tour Preview

Pop Evil Release 'A Crime To Remember' Video

Tremonti Unplug For Cover Of Classic Song From The Cars

The Black Dahlia Murder Launching North American Tour

Devildriver Talk Special Guests In New Outlaws Video Promo

Diamond Head Launching North American Tour

The English Beat Announce Tour For First Album Since 1982

Body Count Recruit SVU Star To Star In New Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.