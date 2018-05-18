Pop Evil Release 'A Crime To Remember' Video

The band once again called on Columbia Tatone to direct the new video. He had worked with the group on their previous two clips for the songs "Waking Lions" and "Colors Bleed".

Singer Leigh Kakaty had this to say, "Columbia has delivered what we feel is the most powerful video to date for Pop Evil. The concept keeps an open book storyline on how human beings view the world at the moment. Our hope is to raise awareness that it's time for all of us to come together and be united."

The new video was also deeply personal for the group as it is dedicated to the memory of late producer Kato Khandwala who was killed in a motorcycle accident last month in Los Angeles.

Kakaty says, "It's been a long few weeks for us, we are still grieving the loss of Kato who was an incredible talent and an amazing human being." Watch the video here.