News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Addresses Divorce
05-21-2018
.
Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack and the reality TV star's wife Lisa have filed for divorce after separating on May 4th. Both have issued a statement via social media explaining the split.

They wrote, "Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what's going on.

"So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work," they continued.

"What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together," they added in the statement. "We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that. We also have 3 wonderful children who we cherish more than anything.

"We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love, Jack and Lisa."

Osbourne MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Osbourne T-shirts and Posters

More Osbourne News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Addresses Divorce

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans

See Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard And More For Just $20- AC/DC's Bon Scott Immortalized- Cave In Lead Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Zakk Wylde Goes Disney- More

Ozzy Osbourne Kicks Off His Farewell Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Nashville With Limited Timed Exhibit

Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Star Wars And Black Sabbath Mashup Video

The Osbournes Making A Comeback Next Month


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Add New Reunion Tour Leg- Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Stars Guest In Ghost's New Video- Ozzy's Son Jack Addresses Divorce- Clutch Streaming New Song- more

David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star- Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell- Guns N' Roses Hits Back On The Album Chart- more

Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album- Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death- Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Page Too:
Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Add New Leg To Reunion Tour

Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Star Guest In Ghost's New Video

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Addresses Divorce

Glenn Hughes Explains Why Deep Purple Had Two Singers

Clutch Streaming New Song 'Gimme The Keys'

Dew-Scented Breaking Up After Farewell Show This Fall

Journey's Jonathan Cain Announces New Album

Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'Letting You Go'

Jonathan Davis Wants To Create Dark, Metal Musical

Chelsea Grin Reveal 'Eternal Nightmare' Details

Singled Out: Lifecurse's Buzzard Bait

David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star

- more

Page Too News Stories
Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.