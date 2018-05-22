Video From Hollywood Vampires Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Led by the trio of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith legend Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, the supergroup began the evening at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino with the live debut of a new song, "I Want My Now", before delivering a mix of iconic classic rock tunes and original tracks from their 2015 self-titled debut album.

The band rocked covers of songs by The Doors, AC/DC, The Who, Motorhead and David Bowie, among others, while also debuting "The Boogieman Surprise" and "Bushwackers."

Perry took lead vocals on the 1976 Aerosmith track, "Combination", with Cooper taking over for the Boston band's "Sweet Emotion" and two songs of his own: "I'm Eighteen" and the encore of "School's Out."

The Verona show is one of four North American dates The Hollywood Vampires will play this month before heading to Europe for a six-week run. Check out videos from the show here.